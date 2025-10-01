Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,912.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,949.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,910.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,521.25 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.62 EPS. Markel Group’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

