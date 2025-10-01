Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 829.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $535,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

