Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 179 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the sale, the president owned 399,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,837,810.04. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $490.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $272.67 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.31 and its 200 day moving average is $437.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

