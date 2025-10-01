Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 3,747 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 707.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.