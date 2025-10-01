Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 775 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE UBER opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.