Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

