Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,504,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $151,524,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000,000 after purchasing an additional 990,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after purchasing an additional 742,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

