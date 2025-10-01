Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF $IBDY

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDY opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

