Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

