Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

