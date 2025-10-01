Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 746,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after buying an additional 45,417 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

