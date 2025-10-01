Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Entergy by 964.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $123,648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Entergy by 285.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,133,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 839,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $93.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

