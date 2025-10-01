Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,951,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FSMD opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

