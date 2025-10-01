Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 325 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $271,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,670,000 after buying an additional 475,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after buying an additional 143,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,774,000 after buying an additional 138,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $35,178,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PSA opened at $288.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.61. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.86%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

