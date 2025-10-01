Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 417,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 84,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

