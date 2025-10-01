Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 919 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after acquiring an additional 813,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $239.38 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $15,337,855.65. Following the sale, the director owned 634,177,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,003,901,185.26. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,520,207 shares of company stock valued at $608,126,659 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

