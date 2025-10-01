Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

