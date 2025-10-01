Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

