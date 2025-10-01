Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 103,166.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

