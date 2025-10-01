Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) vs. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Critical Review

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Point Meridian Capital has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A T. Rowe Price Group 28.72% 19.77% 15.04%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Sound Point Meridian Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays out 211.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sound Point Meridian Capital and T. Rowe Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Point Meridian Capital 0 1 1 1 3.00 T. Rowe Price Group 4 8 1 0 1.77

Sound Point Meridian Capital presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus target price of $101.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Sound Point Meridian Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sound Point Meridian Capital is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and T. Rowe Price Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A $1.42 12.20 T. Rowe Price Group $7.09 billion 3.18 $2.10 billion $8.95 11.47

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Point Meridian Capital. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Point Meridian Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Sound Point Meridian Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.