SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,950,000 after acquiring an additional 458,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 639,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 476,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

