Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,481,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 778,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6%

SFM stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,218,964. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,561 shares of company stock worth $5,499,641. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.