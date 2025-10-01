ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,749 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 37,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 63,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.24.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

