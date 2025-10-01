State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nucor by 188.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Nucor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

