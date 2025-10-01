State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in APA Corporation $APA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 339.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in APA were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in APA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in APA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in APA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in APA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.29. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

