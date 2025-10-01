State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 99,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Avnet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Avnet by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

