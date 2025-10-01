State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 242.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 91.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $122.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

