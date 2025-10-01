State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.18 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

