State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.30 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

