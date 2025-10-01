State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $345.45 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $286.35 and a 52 week high of $346.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

