State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in State Street Corporation $STT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in State Street by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in State Street by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

State Street Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of STT opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.