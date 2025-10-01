State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,786 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 467,748 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 357,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 785,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 2,023 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $285,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,551.20. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

