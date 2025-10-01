State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 25,775 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 9,017.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,620,000 after purchasing an additional 711,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

