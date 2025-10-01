State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,358 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after buying an additional 165,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 670,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 445,586 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 930,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

