State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,668 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 602.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.07 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.