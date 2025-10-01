State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

