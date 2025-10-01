State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.13.

AWK opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

