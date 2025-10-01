State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,085 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.