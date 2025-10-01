State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,180 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after buying an additional 362,127 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after buying an additional 274,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xylem by 689.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,743,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $147.72 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.