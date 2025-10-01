State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,110 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -83.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

