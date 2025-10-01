State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 221 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 423.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 112.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after acquiring an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 436,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $75.77.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,476.46. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $30,357.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,262.86. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,316 shares of company stock valued at $22,490,669. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

