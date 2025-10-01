State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 280 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.95 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

