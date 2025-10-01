State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 320 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho set a $136.00 price target on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.46.

Expand Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 589.74%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

