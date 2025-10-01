State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 355 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $546.75 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $554.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.20.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

