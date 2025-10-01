Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.30. 2,110,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,962,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRFM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Surf Air Mobility has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRFM. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 669.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 1,235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

