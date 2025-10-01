Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 72,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 22.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 2,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

