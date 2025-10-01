T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Short Interest Up 742.9% in September

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,900 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEQI. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TEQI opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.