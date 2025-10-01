TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 483.9% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 91,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

