TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 234 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 101.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 172,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HSBC opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.