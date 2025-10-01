Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.87. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.